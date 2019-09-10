Longridge CC end the season with defeat against the champions

Longridge were unable to do Garstang a favour on the final day as their defeat at Leyland saw the home side lift the Northern Premier Cricket League title.

Nick Wilkinson’s Longridge players had travelled knowing that sixth place was guaranteed at the end of their debut year in the competition.

However, they chose the final day of the season to produce a poor batting display in losing by 66 runs.

It had been a difficult day for batting, exemplified by Leyland only making 110-7 from their 50 overs.

That was still too many for Longridge as they were shot out for 44 with only two men making it into double figures.

Longridge had opted to bowl first and achieved early success as Jon Millward dismissed Henry Thompson (3) and Lukman Vahaluwala (6).

He picked up a third wicket with the dismissal of Kurtis Watson (11), while Ian Simpson saw off Karl Cross (27).

Standing firm, however, was Nathan McDonnell who top-scored with 33 not out from 89 deliveries, summing up the bowlers’ dominance.

Tom Howarth took the other three wickets to fall, sending back Ross Bretherton (9), James Rounding (0) and Ian Farrington (0) as Jacob Wright finished 10 not out.

Howarth took 3-19 and Millward 3-26 but they were eclipsed by Bretherton and McDonnell.

They took 4-18 and 4-6 respectively in decimating the Longridge reply.

Zac Christie top-scored with 15 and Lachlan Bangs added 11 but the champions’ attack proved too strong as Cross was also among the wickets, taking 2-17.

It was a pretty miserable day all round for the Longridge club as only the thirds avoided defeat with their game at Gregson Lane abandoned.

The seconds lost the reverse game against Leyland by six wickets, the fourths went down by 81 runs in their game with Penwortham, while Ingol saw off the fifths by 17 runs.