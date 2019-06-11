Longridge CC claim ECB success against Blackpool CC

Longridge CC reached the group final of this year’s ECB National Club Championship after victory against Blackpool on Sunday.

Nick Wilkinson’s players were 23-run winners at Stanley Park, setting up a final against Horwich RMI on June 30 after they saw off St Annes.

Having been asked to bat first by their hosts, Longridge compiled 186-6 from 40 overs.

Although they lost Tom Howarth (6) early on, his fellow opener Dan Wilkinson Jnr was to provide the foundation of their innings.

He top-scored with 64, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes, while James Whitehead added a brisk 34 and Luke Platt chipped in with 30.

Lachlan Bangs added 21, scoring at a run a ball in helping Longridge to their eventual total.

Matt Grindley was the leading bowler for Blackpool, taking 2-35 from his eight overs.

Also among the wickets were Andy Furniss (1-26), Matthew Siddall (1-24) and Sam Dutton (1-36).

Blackpool’s reply saw them finish on 163-9, an innings in which a number of batters had starts without converting them into a winning knock.

Jon Millward and Ian Simpson took wickets in reducing Blackpool to 42-2 with Dutton (22) and Matthew Houston (14) the men out.

Josh Boyne (20) followed, the first of two quick wickets for Howarth who also saw off Craig Brown (1) as Blackpool fell to 85-4.

Twelve runs later and Ciaron Johnson was out for 30, falling victim to Daniel Wilson.

A recovery of sorts was then staged as Blackpool put on 58 for the sixth wicket before Simpson dismissed Andy Furniss (24).

Syed Kazmi (39) followed moments later before Simpson claimed the wickets of Jake Muncaster (1) and Grindley (2) to end with 4-34.

Howarth took 2-29, Wilson 1-24, Matt Greenall 1-36 and Millward 1-37.