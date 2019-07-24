Longridge CC cannot be complacent against Barrow CC this weekend

Ian Simpson has warned his Longridge team-mates not to take victory for granted at Barrow on Saturday.

Longridge head north to face a Barrow side bottom of the Northern Premier Cricket League after losing their last five games.

On paper, it is the archetypal ‘no-win’ match for Longridge given the two sides’ form and league positions.

However, Simpson reiterated that the league’s habit of throwing up a surprise result should put Longridge on red alert.

“I don’t think we can be complacent in this league,” he said.

“Last year (in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield) we could turn up at grounds and play at about 80 per cent, thinking we could win.

“This year, we can’t do that and, if we beat them, people will say we should have done.

“If we don’t, it will be a case of people saying ‘what do you think you’re doing?’

“I think Barrow probably know that Saturday is probably their last chance really,

“They are cut adrift but you just never know; we have to turn up and be as professional as we can.”

While Barrow are bottom of the table, 32 points from safety with eight games remaining, Longridge continue to challenge their rivals for a top-four spot – or higher.

Last Saturday’s win against Fulwood and Broughton saw them climb back up to fifth in the table.

They are now two points behind Netherfield and 14 behind third-placed Fleetwood; a fine achievement in their first year at Northern League level.

Leaders Leyland and second-placed Garstang are threatening to make it a two-horse race for the title, so Longridge’s aim for the rest of the season is a clear one.

Simpson said: “Longridge and Garstang have to play teams around them but we’re hanging onto everyone’s coat tails.

“Fourth place is well within our grasp; it’s there for the taking as anyone can beat anyone on their day.”