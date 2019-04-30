Longridge CC can try to emulate Garstang CC in their debut Northern League season

Ian Simpson believes that Longridge CC should take inspiration from Garstang for their Northern League season.

Longridge followed Garstang into the competition for the 2019 season after winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield last year.

Garstang had made the same journey a year earlier and finished their first season in sixth place.

Longridge’s first two matches have brought a narrow loss to last year’s runners-up, Netherfield, and a losing draw with Chorley last weekend.

“We looked at Garstang and thought we if we can do what they did, then that will be a good year for us,” Simpson said.

“We have to try and keep the momentum going from last year; I’m not saying we don’t have aspirations to win the league but we know what step we’re taking and we think we’re good enough to adapt.

“There isn’t a weak team in that league this year and third from bottom will be good enough for us.

“However, we want to compete and we want to put Longridge on the map and show what we’re all about.

“We have eight or nine Longridge lads in the first team so it’s a case of us showing everyone else what we can do.”