Longridge CC can learn lessons from Garstang CC’s Northern League displays

Longridge CC’s Ian Simpson has admitted there were mixed feelings in the camp at the end of their Northern Premier Cricket League season.

The club’s first year in the division saw them end sixth after losing to the eventual champions, Leyland, on the final day.

Having been in contention for a top-four spot for most of the season, Longridge only won one of their last eight.

“Netherfield are below us so it means we’re higher than last year’s runners-up,” Simpson reflected.

“I think the lads are a bit disappointed with how we finished the season as we’ve lost some games and had others getting rained off.

“We have tailed off a bit but it’s been a good season with good runs in the cups – the semi-final in the Berrys Beds and doing OK in the national competition – but we let ourselves down in the Lancashire club competition.”

However, Longridge can draw inspiration from the side which finished sixth in last year’s competition.

That was how Garstang ended their first season in the Northern League before they brought in Indian professional Punit Bisht for the 2019 season, alongside Travis Pieters as an overseas amateur.

Bisht led the Northern League runscorers, hitting 831 runs at more than 55 and Simpson admitted that would provide food for thought.

He said: “It’s now time to sit back, reflect and discuss what we’re going to do next year.

“We feel that we can hold our own but we can maybe take view of what Garstang did last year.

“We can see how they progressed with a professional and an overseas amateur and they were still in with a chance going into the final game.

“Maybe that one addition to the team has made a massive difference so it’s whether we go down that route or stick with the homegrown route instead.”