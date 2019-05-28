Longridge CC bowlers set up T20 victory against Leyland

Longridge CC claimed a 17-run win against Leyland in a reduced-overs Readers T20 clash on Sunday.

A match of 10 overs per side saw Longridge bat first and reach 89-5 before limiting their hosts to 72-7 in reply.

Having lost Zac Christie (5) early on, Longridge saw the foundation of their innings established by Dan Wilkinson Jnr and Lachlan Bangs.

Wilkinson made an innings-high 39 from only 25 balls before becoming one of two wickets for Nathan McDonnell, who also sent back Nitin Lambani (0).

Although he saw a couple of team-mates fall cheaply, Bangs remained at the crease until the end with an undefeated 32.

Leyland’s reply saw the top order have no answer to Jon Millward (3-8).

He dismissed Karl Cross (0), Saif Badar (2) and Kurtis Watson (6) in reducing Leyland to 14-3 early on in their innings.

Having rallied slightly in reaching 31-3, any hopes Leyland might have had of claiming victory were ended as they lost four wickets for only 14 runs in slumping to 45-7.

Daniel Wilson had Nathan McDonnell stumped for Leyland’s top scorer of 16 before Tom Howarth sent back Ross Bretherton (3), James Rounding (4) and Jacob Wright (4) to end with figures of 3-9.

Saif Vohra and Ian Farrington at least ensured Leyland avoided being bowled out, finishing undefeated on 15 and 13 respectively.