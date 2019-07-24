Longridge CC bounce back to see off Fulwood and Broughton

Longridge CC took maximum points in a low-scoring Northern Premier Cricket League match against Fulwood and Broughton.

Having been bowled out for 149 when they batted first at Newsham, Longridge claimed victory by dismissing their visitors for 96.

It was an afternoon where the bowlers dominated with only one score in excess of 40.

Having been asked to bat first, Longridge saw openers Kyle Helm (8) and John Simpson (4) fall victim to Jon Fenton.

The Fulwood and Broughton bowler found conditions to his liking as he also dismissed Luke Platt (17), Lachlan Bangs (12), Zac Christie (4) and Tom Howarth (22) in ending with figures of 6-68.

Simon Kerrigan (2-37) also got in on the act, picking up the wickets of James Whitehead (14) and Jon Millward (1).

However, Ian Simpson and skipper Nick Wilkinson made key late contributions with the bat to give Longridge a decent score to defend.

Skipper Wilkinson was ninth man out for 23, followed by last man Dan Wilson (0) as both were dismissed by Chris Brookes (2-5), with Ian Simpson ending 27 not out.

The Fulwood and Broughton reply saw Matthew Smith mounting a one-man rearguard as wickets fell cheaply.

Having seen Mark Smith (0), Matthew Rossiter (1) and Rob Dingle (0) all out cheaply, he held their innings together with 41 before becoming one of three wickets for Wilson (3-13).

Millward had dismissed Mark Smith and Rob Dingle and followed those with the wickets of Kerrigan (0) and Charlie Rossiter (0).

Ryan Worthington (13) and Jon Fenton (12) frustrated the Longridge attack but their departures left the last pair of Brookes and Lewis Dingle looking to survive.

They took it to the fifth ball of the 44th over when Howarth had Lewis Dingle (5) caught by Platt to give Longridge the victory.