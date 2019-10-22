Longridge CC bolster their squad with all-rounder’s arrival

Longridge CC have added a new face to their squad for the 2020 Northern Premier Cricket League season.

The club have brought in Josh Holden, who leaves Lytham after three years with the Church Road club.

Those three seasons saw Holden, who also appeared for Freckleton CC, take 73 wickets and score 885 runs.

A club statement said: “Josh joins as a seasoned amateur cricketer bringing a wealth of experience from his three-year stint in the Liverpool Comp, as well as coming to play at a ground he was once a regular opponent for Freckleton CC.”

Holden’s best score in all competitions is the 119 not out he scored for Freckleton in a T20 outing against Wyre in the 2015 season.

His best bowling performance came in 2011 when taking 7-40 to help Freckleton defeat Torrisholme.

He joins a Longridge side celebrating Dan Wilson’s success as Northern League bowler of the year for 2019.

In the club’s first year at Northern League level, the youngster claimed 71 wickets across all senior competitions.

He had three five-wicket hauls with a best performance of 6-45.