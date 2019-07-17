Longridge CC are challenged to bounce back from Chorley CC defeat

Ian Simpson has called on his Longridge team-mates to banish the memory of last weekend’s loss to Chorley when they host Fulwood and Broughton on Saturday.

With a number of their regular first XI missing at Windsor Park, Longridge were shot out for 126 and saw their opponents claim an eight-wicket win by replying with 127-2.

It meant they returned home without a point to their name from the match and dropped to seventh in the Northern Premier Cricket League table.

They were leapfrogged by the defending champions, Blackpool, as well as Saturday’s visitors to Newsham.

Fulwood and Broughton’s visit sees Longridge looking to complete the double over them, having won the reverse game by 18 runs in May.

Saturday’s result leaves Longridge 73 points clear of the bottom two with nine games left, and while they would seem to be well clear of the relegation battle, Simpson isn’t looking past this weekend’s encounter.

“When we played them in the Palace Shield, it was always a case of we beat them at home and they beat us at their place,” he said.

“We’ve done the hard bit of beating them away and we fancy ourselves at home.

“We don’t want to be edging our way down the table as the season goes on, we want to finish as strongly as possible.

“We don’t want a run of games where we don’t pick up any points; we’d built up some momentum and we want to keep that going.”

Saturday’s visitors go into the game on the back of consecutive wins after beating Chorley and, latterly, Penrith.

Their bowlers have done the damage in those two matches, having dismissed Chorley for 101 and then – after only making 115 with the bat – they bowled out Penrith for 73 last weekend.

Simpson said: “They struggled with the bat on Saturday but they bowled out their opponents cheaply.

“We have to respect the bowlers they have got because they have got some good ones.

“We have to keep it tight because their top three batsmen go hard so, if we can get them out cheaply, we have a chance of keeping them to a relatively low score.”