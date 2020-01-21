Whitchurch Alport 1 Longridge Town 2: Late goal gives promotion chasers three points

Longridge Town made it three consecutive wins in all competitions as they saw off Whitchurch Alport 2-1 at the weekend.

Having seen their midweek game at 1874 Northwich postponed, Town took the points on Saturday thanks to goals in each half from Scott Harries and Paul Turner.

Steve Jones’ penalty had cancelled out Harries’ first-half goal but Turner’s winner with 14 minutes left kept Town fourth in the North West Counties League’s Premier Division.

Harries broke the deadlock on 23 minutes, heading home from Andy Howarth’s cross.

Jones had missed two earlier opportunities for the home side but he made it third time lucky just before the half-hour.

Ryan McKenna brought down Sam Phillips and Jones beat Town keeper Lee Dovey from the spot.

Having been pegged back, Town twice went close to retaking the lead, only for Turner and Howarth to be denied by home keeper Dave Parton.

At the other end, Dovey got the better of Phillips and Matty Owen before Tom Ince created Turner’s winning goal.

Ince came close to adding a third but two goals were enough for the three points.

It means Town are two points behind third-placed Charnock Richard – but with seven games in hand on them.

“We played well today,” Ashcroft told the Longridge website afterwards.

“I thought we dominated the game; one or two of them played really well.

“I thought Brad Wicks was outstanding. He controlled the game, and when he plays like that, he should be playing a lot higher.

“How he (Parton) saved the one from Paul Turner, I’ll never know.

“Andy Howarth had a great free-kick and he (Parton) made another one but we had chances and they did.

“It’s a fantastic win and a hard place to come to but superb surroundings.

“It’s the first time I’ve been and I wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”