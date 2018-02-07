Weather has been snow joke for Longridge Town boss

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits it has been a tough test having to combine football management with weather forecasting.

Last Saturday’s postponement against Tempest United means they have only played 14 games so far this season, eight fewer than West Lancashire League Premier Division leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Poor weather and problems with their playing surface at the Mike Riding Ground have both contributed to Town’s inaction.

It leaves Ashcroft fed up of staging training sessions, only to then check the weekend forecasts and wait for what has become the inevitable day off.

“We never thought we would be in this position where we would be this far behind everyone else in terms of games played,” he said.

“It’s my fourth season at the club and I’ve never known anything like it.

“It’s not just being unable to play the games, it’s also trying to keep the lads focused because players can lose interest if they aren’t playing regularly.

“You do the build-up work all week, train well on a Wednesday to get prepared for Saturday and then you get the phone call to say the game’s been postponed.

“It’s frustrating but, in our case, that’s hopefully going to be addressed in the summer in terms of our home pitch.

“I’m really confident that, next season, we’ll have one of the best pitches and playing surfaces around.”

Having had last weekend off, Town are scheduled to host Hesketh Bank this Saturday (3pm).

It’s the first of four home games listed for the rest of the month but the weather may hit Longridge’s hopes on yet another occasion.

“It’s snowing today and I think there will be some rain before the weekend,” Ashcroft said as the News went to press on Tuesday.

“I’m just hopeful that we can try and get some games played sooner rather than later.”