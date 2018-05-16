Three points please Longridge Town boss

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was a happy man after his side ended their West Lancashire League season with three points.

A breathless match last weekend ended with Town defeating Blackpool Wren Rovers 5-4 and handing the Premier Division title to Garstang.

Town had looked set for a Saturday stroll when Alex Murphy, Mitch Newsham, Danny Wilkinson and James Sloane fired them into a four-goal lead before half-time.

Carl Eastwood and Joe Booth halved the deficit for Wrens before Danny Thompson netted Town’s fifth, only for Eastwood to set up a nervy finish with two goals to make it 5-4 and complete his hat-trick in the process.

Ashcroft said: “I thought we were brilliant; the surface helped to be honest as it allowed us to play the way we like.

“It’s always a big game when we play Wrens and we were up for it from the first minute.

“I thought Brad (Wicks) and Danny (Wilkinson) were exceptional in midfield but we were superb to a man.

“Congratulations to Garstang who succeed us now as champions; they’ve been the most consistent side this season and are worthy winners.”

Given Town’s fixture backlog, it always appeared unlikely they could mount a successful defence of their title.

However, following Tempest United’s 1-1 draw with Garstang on Monday, they will finish the season in third place which may well prove their farewell to the competition.

As the News went to print on Tuesday afternoon, a decision was awaited on whether Town’s application to join the Hallmark Security League would be a successful one or not after a hectic few months of improvement work at their ground.

“We’ve now got a busy summer ahead,” Ashcroft admitted.

“We await the FA decison on our promotion application, with a notification due.

“If this is to be our last game in the West Lancs League, I’m proud to have gone out on a high and to have given our tremendous supporters a game to remember.”