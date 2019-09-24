Skelmersdale United 1 Longridge Town 4: First-half display lays the foundation for away day victory

Longridge Town got back to winning ways in the league as a dominant performance saw them win 4-1 at Skelmersdale United.

Paul Turner gave Lee Ashcroft’s men the early lead at Volair Park with six minutes on the clock, tapping home after Finlay Sinclair-Smith’s effort hit the bar.

Turner also found the side netting and Elliot Pond fired over for a Town side who went 2-0 up on 16 minutes.

Slid through, Turner beat the offside trap and slotted past Ben Barnes.

Skelmersdale saw Peter Moore sent to the sinbin and were then forced into an early change with Anthony Cato replacing Charlie Kelly.

They fell three behind on 31 minutes when Town scored again, shortly after George Thomason had struck the woodwork.

This time, Pond received the ball, turned his man and subsequently fired home at the near post.

Pond and Sinclair-Smith could have added to Town’s tally before half-time, after which the home side pulled a goal back.

They won an early free-kick and Moore’s well-struck set piece gave keeper Lee Dovey no chance.

Moore saw another effort go just over, but although the hosts had started to mount a comeback, they still looked like conceding.

Turner could have scored again but went for power rather than dinking the ball past the keeper.

Ashcroft also introduced Delial Brewster and Ben Fletcher as his players still had time for another goal.

Sinclair-Smith rounded of his superb performance with the goal he deserved five minutes from time.

He still had some work to do after gaining possession but duly curled his effort into the far corner, earning the applause from the majority of the 112 spectators inside the ground.