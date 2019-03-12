Seven wins will give Longridge Town their league title

Lee Ashcroft has reiterated the task ahead for Longridge Town’s players if they want to win the Hallmark Security League First Division North.

Town have seven games left in their first season at the North West Counties League level.

They top the table with 78 points from 31 matches, nine points clear of Avro who have two games in hand.

Nineteen points from those seven games would give Town the title, while six wins and a defeat would mean Avro could tie with them should they win all of their games – but Town’s goal difference gives them an added advantage.

The first of those games comes at St Helens Town on Saturday, provided Storm Gareth does not intervene.

It will be Town’s first game in a fortnight after last Friday’s trip to AFC Liverpool fell victim to the wet weather.

“We have to keep the players going,” Ashcroft said.

“They have had a fantastic season and played some unbelievable football.

“There are seven games to go and they will be over before we know it in the next seven or eight weeks.

“I’d said before the season started that whoever finished above Avro would win the league – but I didn’t think we’d be above them!

“If we can win six or seven then we’ll be champions and no-one can take that away from us.

“We know we have one game that we can afford to lose but we have three really difficult games away from home.

“We have to go to AFC Liverpool, Garstang and Lower Breck, plus we have Nelson, Holker Old Boys and St Helens; we aren’t playing teams with nothing to play for.”

With no game last weekend, Town’s players were rewarded for their efforts in taking 28 points from the last 30 available.

“We trained last Wednesday and had a bit of a bonding session,” Ashcroft said. “I gave them the weekend off and they’ll have a good hour-and-a-half on Wednesday.”