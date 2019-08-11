Non-league round-up: Longridge hit SIX in FA Cup romp, plus wins for Charnock Richard; AFC Fylde and Southport enjoy league victories

Longridge Town certainly rose to the occasion of their FA Cup debut with a stunning 6-1 hammering of Barnoldswick Town in the extra preliminary round.

Town not only had the FA Cup trophy on display but treated the 392 paying spectators to a masterclass after going a goal behind.

Paul Turner netted a hat-trick, whilst Finlay Sinclair-Smith scored twice in first-half injury time. Daniel Birch also netted.

Also in the FA Cup, Burscough came from behind at AFC Liverpool to win 3-2 as Deklan Hill put away an 86th-minute penalty.

Ben Lightfoot and Andrew Presho got their other goals.

And Charnock Richard were 2-1 winners at home to Lower Breck, Spencer Bibby and Jack Kay on target.

But Clitheroe went out of the cup, beaten 2-1 at home by 1874 Northwich.

Terry Cummins scored the Blues’ consolation goal.

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor praised his players for their efforts in securing a 1-0 National League win against Ebbsfleet United at Mill Farm.

Fylde made it seven points from the first three games thanks to Danny Rowe’s early penalty.

“It was never going to be pretty with the conditions – we knew it would be a leveller in terms of how direct they are,” said Challinor.

In the National League North, Southport were 3-0 home winners against Guiseley. Jack Sampson got the opening goal, while summer signings Raul Correia and Kieran Glynn both netted.

In their final pre-season friendly, Bamber Bridge went down 3-2 at Tadcaster Albion in a entertaining game.

Brig kick off their NPL Premier Division season at Matlock Town on Saturday.