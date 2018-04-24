Match report: Vickerstown 2 Longridge Town 5

Two goals in the final 15 minutes wrapped up a 5-2 win for Longridge Town at Vickerstown on Saturday.

Longridge started on a positive note, Brad Wicks shooting over before Joe Melling’s mazy run into the area came to nothing.

It felt like Town were up for it though and, after 25 minutes, Adam Stammers put them ahead from close range after Mitch Newsham’s shot had been well saved.

Five minutes later and it was 2-0 with Newsham scoring after Stammers’ header had rebounded to him off the keeper.

Any thoughts of a comfortable afternoon were put to one side when Vickerstown pulled a goal back on 35 minutes.

Ben Ashcroft was adjudged to have handled the ball and Danny Cummings scored from the spot.

Longridge had a spell where they lost their shape a little so, as a result, they settled for a 2-1 half-time lead.

Simon Ginn, called up from Town’s reserve team, made a superb block to thwart Sean Paterson from levelling the game 10 minutes into the second half.

Not long after and Town scored their third when Stammers’ header clearly crossed the line before being grabbed by the home keeper, who was booked for his protests.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, Vickerstown got it back to 3-2 when they broke at pace from a Longridge corner and Paterson volleyed low past Lee Dovey.

Any hopes of a fightback looked to have gone when Alex Murphy drove into the Vickerstown area, only to be brought down with Newsham converting the penalty to make it 4-2.

Things got even worse for the home side as Danny Wilkinson flicked in a fifth goal before their keeper picked up a second yellow card for further dissent.

Striker Danny Keenan went in goal but was untroubled as Town killed the game.