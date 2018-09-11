Match report: Steeton 1 Longridge Town 3

Longridge Town were 3-1 winners at Steeton on Saturday on an afternoon when their squad depth was going to be tested.

With six players missing through injury or suspension and Steeton unbeaten at home, Town boss Lee Ashcroft shuffled his pack.

Gary Basterfield started wide left, Brad Wicks in central midfield, Ben Ashcroft on the left of a back three and Paul Turner up front with Jay Hart in the absence of Richie Allen.

They took a fifth minute lead when good play between Ince and Hart ended with Basterfield firing under the keeper.

However, Steeton drew level 12 minutes later when a good save from Lee Dovey ended with Angus Maney first to react, firing home.

Rather than panic, Town continued to play a bright, short passing game and retook the lead on 23 minutes with Hart’s precise finish.

Several chances went begging before Basterfield made it 3-1 at the break with a near post finish.

Although Town carried on in the same vein after the break, they lost Ince to a red card for swearing within the earshot of referee Balal Moosa.

Dovey was forced into two fine saves but Town played well to earn another three points.