Match report: Longridge Town 5 Prestwich Heys 1

Everything came together for Longridge Town on Saturday as they scored five for the second straight home game in beating Prestwich Heys 5-1.

In front of a record league attendance of 211, 18-year-old Paul Turner scored two first-half goals to put Town in control at half-time.

Prestwich hit back in the first minute of the second half when Jamie Baguley drove past Lee Dovey from 20 yards.

Town held firm, however, with the returning Conor Linighan outstanding at the back alongside captain George Melling.

Richie Allen replaced Jay Hart with 25 minutes remaining and it took him just five minutes to get on the scoresheet, firing home from the spot after Alex Murphy was brought down.

Joe Melling was introduced for his NWCFL debut and he got the fourth, following in after Allen’s effort had rebounded off the bar and post.

The fifth, and arguably the best goal, came from a Murphy free kick as Danny Wilkinson crashed in a header from eight yards.

Heys were reduced to 10 men late on, having earlier seen two of their coaching staff dismisssed, as their frustrations at losing their unbeaten record came to the surface.