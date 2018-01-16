Match report: Longridge Town 1 Burscough Richmond 0

West Lancashire League

Manager Lee Ashcroft was forced to shuffle the pack, giving a first-team debut to Josh Porter alongside George Melling at centre-half, while starting Brad Wilks in midfield and Stammers on the left.

Town’s much maligned pitch was heavy, but no worse than many in the month of January.

It proved no hindrance to the home side as they set about their visitors straight from the kick-off.

Wilks shot just over twice in the space of two minutes early on, before Stammers fired in a 25-yard free-kick that the visiting keeper did well to tip over the crossbar.

Town were dominating possession, without creating too many clear-cut chances, as Burscough sat deep and allowed them to attack at will.

With half-time approaching, Porter saw his overhead kick cleared off the line as the first half ended goalless.

Ben Ashcroft produced an excellent first half and remained Town’s best attacking outlet as the second half began.

He provided cross after cross from the left, only to see the Burscough keeper make a number of saves.

On 65 minutes, and with the match following a now familiar pattern, Ashcroft brought on Chris Ward to replace Mitch Newsham.

Wilks saw a shot saved and a last-ditch defensive lunge cleared Ward’s follow-up off the line.

With Ashcroft and Ball attacking at will and Burscough playing increasinly deeper, another excellent Ashcroft cross found Stammers.

His textbook downward header finally beat the keeper to put Town 1-0 up.

Dion Holden was introduced in place of Stammers and Longridge were unlucky not to add a second goal as time ran out, with Wilks’ free-kick just clearing the crossbar.