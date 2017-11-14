Match report: Hurst Green 3 Mill Hill St Peters 0

Hurst Green were 3-0 winners when they met bottom-of-the-table Mill Hill St Peters at Smithy Row.

They were hopeful of bouncing back from the previous week’s defeat against a side who have conceded 69 goals and only recorded a single point this season.

The visitors, however, proved a tougher nut to crack.

The first half-hour was a staid affair, both teams looking wary of each other and attacking moves limited.

Slowly, the Green began to take control and, on 36 minutes, Marco Bellanca’s defence-splitting pass found William Nolan running into the area, where he tumbled to the floor thanks to a challenge from a Mill Hill defender.

The referee had no option but to point to the spot with Tom Divver dispatching the penalty in clinical fashion.

The game improved from then on, with both sides showing more attacking intent.

It was the hosts, however, who doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Andrew Haworth chipped a ball into the Mill Hill box and, although everyone appeared to lose it in the low sun, Sam Hayes was quickest to react and fire home.

The second half continued in similar vein as, with Haworth and Carl Sargeson commanding in midfield, there were chances.

However, it was not until the 85th minute that the Green managed to hit their third.

A pinpoint cross found Hayes, who calmly rounded the keeper to double his tally for the day and claim the man-of-the-match award.

Green take a trip to Bolton next week for a tough match against CMB, hopeful of continuing in their press for promotion.