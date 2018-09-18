Match report: Holker OB 2 Longridge Town 11

Longridge Town went top of the Hallmark Security League First Division North with an 11-2 win against Holker OB.

Lee Ashcroft’s players capitalised on an early red card for their hosts to run out emphatic winners.

The game took an early twist when Holker keeper Sam Stephens was sold short by a back pass inside the first minute and he saved Jay Hart’s goalbound effort two yeards outside the area.

A straight red followed, and to make matters worse for Holker, there was no substitute keeper and Brad Wicks scored from the resulting free-kick.

Ryan McKenna drove home the second five minutes before the game began to settle down.

Town keeper Lee Dovey made a couple of decent saves before Hart scored the third from 20 yards on 32 minutes.

Gary Basterfield scored the fourth with a left-footed volley as half-time approached, after which Hart made it 5-0 on 47 minutes with a clinical finish.

Wicks curled home a free-kick after 52 minutes for the sixth goal before the goal of the game came five minutes later.

Wicks completed a hat-trick of free-kicks, curling a 25-yarder into the top corner as Town led 7-0.

Five minutes later, Paul Turner got the goal his display deserved after a one-two with Hart before Danny Wilkinson scored the ninth.

Hart then capped his performance by completing his hat-trick to make it 10-0 with 15 minutes left.

Holker were then reduced to nine men after a poorly-timed challenge on Jack Williams but that seemed to galvanise the home side, who scored two quickfire goals.

Harvey Close then became Town’s seventh different goalscorer, nodding home the final goal of the game with just two minutes left.

That made it 11-2 as the whistle went to end what was a non-contest after the early red card.