Match report: Euxton Villa 3 Longridge Town 2

Three games in five days proved just too much for Longridge Town as a tired performance saw them beaten 3-2 by Euxton Villa on Saturday.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

While Euxton started the game on the front foot, Longridge could have been two or three up as a pair of Ash Ball headers, Mitch Newsham’s volley and Dee Edmonds’ shot all failed to break the deadlock early on.

A turning point came after 25 minutes when Town keeper Lee Dovey was injured when challenged for the ball.

After several minutes of treatment Dovey played on but was clearly hampered as two goals in the next six minutes from Euxton’s George Davies and Michael Galliers turned the game on its head.

Ball saw a header cleared off the line as Longridge trailed 2-0 at half-time, after which Dovey seemed to be moving a little easier.

Edmonds had a shot saved before he was replaced as Charlie Egan came into midfield with Danny Wilkinson pushed on and Newsham up front alone.

Josh Porter also replaced Ben Ashcroft on the left side of a back three as Longridge began to see more of the ball.

Wilkinson’s move paid dividends after 73 minutes as he rose highest to head home Joe Melling’s excellent cross and get Town back into the game.

A point looked possible but, shortly afterwards, Town conceded a free-kick and, once again, failed to clear their lines.

Davies took advantage to prod home his second goal and Euxton’s third just as Town looked to be getting back into the game.

Their hopes of recovery were boosted again, however, with five minutes remaining when Brad Wicks’ 20-yarder was deflected into the home net to make it 3-2.

As Longridge piled forward Ball shot over the Euxton goal and George Melling saw his header saved but it just wasn’t Town’s day as the whistle went for full time.