Match report: Burscough Richmond 1 Longridge Town 1

West Lancashire League

The 17-year-old former ballboy came off the bench after 70 minutes to replace Chris Ward on a day when Town’s preparations had been disrupted.

Club captain George Melling failed to make it to the ground, leaving assistant manager Kieran Walmsley to come out of retirement at centre-half.

Longridge started the game in a positive fashion, creating chances that Ward and Dee Edmonds were unlucky to see fly just off target.

Brad Wilks then saw his long-range free-kick sail over the bar, before Burscough settled and began to attack the Town defence.

After 21 minutes a Wilks header back to Lee Dovey fell well short and, as Dovey advanced, he collided with the home forward.

A penalty was awarded but Dovey dived low to his left to keep out a well struck spot-kick.

Three minutes later, however, Burscough produced the best move of the match with a lovely ball cutting the Town defence apart as Jack Golding rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the net.

It was a bitty game with neither side getting into any rythym, not helped by the fact that the ball seemed to be constantly out of play as Burscough led at the break.

Ashcroft shuffled the pack during the break and the move paid dividends within five minutes of the restart.

A header was flicked on to Adam Stammers, who turned and powered a shot into the goal to equalise.

Town were in the ascendancy now as both Stammers and Alex Murphy saw shots saved before Burscough were reduced to 10 men when one of their players kicked out at Wilks.

After Hamilton was brought on, possession was all with Longridge now but nothing would drop.

Ben Ashcroft hit the bar, a goalbound header hit Stammers, and Murphy fired just over with a well struck shot.

Hamilton put several great crosses into the box as Town pushed forward and, with two minutes added time played, a ball forward was flicked on to Murphy, whose sidefooted volley clipped the bar on its way over.