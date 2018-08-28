Match report: Ashton Town 0 Longridge Town 4

Longridge Town extended their winning run to four matches with a 4-0 win at Ashton Town on Monday.

As the busy start to the Hallmark Security NWCFL season continued, skipper George Melling was missing with a groin injury, as was Alex Murphy, with Tom Ince on the bench as a precaution.

Both Brad Wicks and Jack Bennet started in central midfield, with Gary Basterfield on the left of a back three.

This was a different test for Town with a sloping pitch, a difficult surface and a physical Ashton side.

However, with Richie Allen and Jay Hart up front, this team has goals in it – and so it proved.

Allen opened the scoring after just seven minutes to settle Town, beating the keeper one on one.

A superb piece of skill then found Phil Doughty on the quarter-hour and the centre-half powered his header home to make it 2-0.

Ashton responded but Conor Linighan, playing on the right side of the defence, was outstanding as Town dealt with everything thrown at them to keep their lead at half-time.

They carried on where they left off in the second half as several chances went begging before Hart got the goal his hard work deserved with 15 minutes remaining.

Wicks floated an inch perfect free-kick to the far post and Hart nodded home to make the game safe.

Both Hart and Allen were then withdrawn by Lee Ashcroft, replaced by Paul Turner and Mitch Newsham.

Both made an impact with Newsham winning a penalty in the 85th minute, as Ashton’s frustrations grew.

Tom Ince had replaced Jack Bennett but his spot-kick was well saved.

However, Turner’s through ball found Newsham, and the striker, making his first appearance of the season, rounded the keeper to slot home.