Manager’s relief as Longridge Town’s persistence pays off

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft was pleased to see his side return to action with three points on Saturday.

Town’s first home game in four months saw them defeat Burscough Richmond 1-0 thanks to Adam Stammers’ second-half goal.

It was a day when Town had to show their patience in order to claim a much needed three points.

“I just had the feeling that we weren’t going to score if we played until midnight,” Ashcroft said afterwards.

“We were doing everything right, but were probably just short of a bit of luck at the business end of the pitch.

“Credit to Burscough, who were very organised, but the possession was unbelievable.

“It’s a really strange season for us, with postponements and availability issues, and although it’s January, we’ve never really got any momentum going.

“We finished the game with five lads under 21 years old, a clean sheet and three points, so there are plenty of positives for us today.”

The win was enough to lift Town into fifth place in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

Having played a joint league low of 13 games this season, they have seven in hand on the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers, and are 21 points behind last season’s title rivals.

Town are back in action again on Saturday when they welcome Vickerstown (2pm) to the Mike Riding Ground.

While defending their title may seem a tall order, secretary Dave Walker has not written off the season.

“We’re still hoping to make a contribution towards defending our title,” he maintained.

“If we win all of our games in hand then it puts us level with Wrens; we are still there and thereabouts.

“We have a lot of home games to get rid of but the fortunate thing for us is that we at least have floodlights.

“If it’s getting towards February and March time and we’re playing in midweek when it’s dark, at least we would be able to play our games on Saturdays and Wednesdays.”