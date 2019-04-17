Lower Breck 3 Longridge Town 0: Leaders stumble in pursuit of the title

Longridge Town dropped more points in their bid to win the Hallmark Security League First Division North title.

Lee Ashcroft’s league leaders were beaten 3-0 at Lower Breck on Saturday, a result which allowed closest rivals Avro back within five points and with two games in hand.

Town fell a goal behind after only two minutes as Jamie Henders cut the ball back for Connor Roberts to finish neatly.

They began to settle after that difficult start with Jay Hart firing just over and Paul Turner seeing an effort saved by the keeper.

However, their task became harder on the half-hour when the home side doubled their lead.

On this occasion, they regained possession and Luke Duffy fed Stephen Milne, who made no mistake.

Nine minutes into the second half and it was 3-0 as Roberts found Mick Douglas, who shot into the bottom corner.

The fact it wasn’t to be Town’s day was summed up when they were awarded a penalty and Richie Allen sent the spot-kick wide of goal.

There was still time for the home side when Douglas was red-carded for an elbow on Hart as both men tussled for the ball.

Home keeper Josh Molloy ensured Town would fire blanks on the day with a fine late save as his side claimed three points and left Longridge with only one win in their last four outings.

They are back in action on Easter Saturday with a home game against Nelson before travelling to Garstang 48 hours later (both 3pm).