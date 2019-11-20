Lonridge Town boss is glad of a mid-season break going into Padiham clash

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits the club’s recent lack of games has come at an opportune time.

Town return to action on Saturday when they host Padiham in their first game for a fortnight.

Having lost to Vauxhall Motors on November 9, Ashcroft’s players saw their match with Ashton Athletic on November 13 postponed ahead of a blank Saturday last weekend.

Nevertheless, the enforced break allowed some of Town’s walking wounded the opportunity to recover.

Ashcroft said: “There are one or two who have been carrying injuries so, touch wood, we’ll have everyone available on Saturday.

“We trained last Saturday and everyone got through the session but we will train again on Wednesday ahead of the Padiham game.”

Town go into the weekend’s game sitting second in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division with 27 points from their opening 11 games.

Their visitors make the journey to the Mike Riding Ground sitting 16th in the table, three points clear of a Litherland REMYCA team currently bottom.

While it would seem that Town are firm favourites to claim three points, Ashcroft is erring on the side of caution.

“I went to watch Padiham last Saturday and learned quite a bit about them,” he said.

“We can’t take anyone for granted in this division and have to make sure we turn up and do our jobs.

“The players have been brilliant again so far, everyone has been outstanding.

“They have had two massive scalps in beating 1874 Northwich and Northwich Victoria recently; they were two great wins and people won’t want to play us.”