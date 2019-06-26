Longridge Town striker enjoying a football adventure in the Himalayas

Lee Ashcroft hopes that striker Jay Hart will rejoin Longridge Town once his adventure in the Himalayas finishes.

Hart, who played a key part in Town winning the North West Counties League First Division North title last season, is currently playing in Bhutan – a remote Himalayan kingdom situated between China and India.

Longridge striker Jay Hart is currently playing in Bhutan

He has signed for Thimphu City and scored on his debut at the weekend against Druk Stars FC.

The season in Bhutan runs until the autumn and Hart's intention is to come back to Longridge.

Town manager Ashcroft said: “Jay is in Bhutan until October, we are still in touch with him and he went with our blessing.

“He’s started well over there and this will be a great experience for him.

Longridge Town celebrate winning the North West Counties League First Division North title in April

“Jay will admit that we are the first club he has stayed a full season at, so he must have liked it at Longridge.

“If we can get him back when he comes home, that would be good.”

The Longridge players are back in pre-season training as they start to prepare for life in the North West Counties League Premier Division.

Ashcroft said: “We’ve had a few training sessions already and we have our first friendly against Freckleton on Saturday.

“I like to arrange plenty of friendlies in pre-season so that the lads get sharp.

“You can do all the training you want but it is the games which really improve their fitness and sharpness.

“The lads have looked in good shape in the sessions so far, in the summer break they have looked after themselves.

“We’ve kept the lads who got us promoted, they did the business for us last season.

“We’re looking to add a bit of strength, experience and height to the squad – there are lads training with us who can bring us that.”