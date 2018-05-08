Longridge Town’s tribute as chairman steps down

Longridge Town have paid tribute to Brian Parkinson after he stepped down as chairman.

His resignation was announced during the club’s AGM on Monday with Kevin Harrison stepping into the role.

Mr Parkinson’s resignation comes weeks after he suffered a mini-stroke – but his involvement with the club has not ended.

Club secretary Dave Walker explained: “Although Brian resigned as chairman after 20 years, the committee has decided to honour those 20 years by making him the honorary vice president.

“We wanted to thank him for what he’d done over the last 20 years and, although it’s a weight taken off him, he’s still there in an advisory capacity.

“He’s been the leader of the club for the last 20 years and we thank him for everything he has done.”

On the pitch, Town are back in action on Wednesday at Turton (7pm).

The final game is against Blackpool Wren Rovers on Saturday; Town should have been at home but it has been switched to Wrens.