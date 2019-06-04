Longridge Town’s new friendly date as a familiar face makes his return

Longridge Town have announced a new date for their pre-season game against Chorley.

The two sides had been due to meet at the Mike Riding Ground on Tuesday, July 9.

However, the match has been rearranged and will now be played on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

The club has also announced the return of Troy Carsley following their promotion to the Hallmark Security League’s top flight.

Having helped them win the West Lancashire League Premier Division title two years ago, he spent last season with Charnock Richard.

He told the club website: “I loved my time at Longridge and since then the club has come a long way on and off the pitch.

“I’ve kept an eye on the results since I left, particularly last season, and watched games at the MRG when Charnock had no game.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge of playing in the Premier Division last year, and I’m looking forward to playing for Ashey (Lee Ashcroft, manager) again.”

Ashcroft added: “Troy had a tremendous season at Charnock and I am absolutely delighted to welcome him back to the Ridge.

“He’s got himself fit, he’s a strong lad and a fierce competitor.

“Those attributes alone will make us stronger as we look forward to the coming season.”

Town’s plans for next season have also seen them announce a number of last year’s title winners have agreed new deals.

Tom Ince, Lee Dovey, Alex Murphy, Paul Turner, Conor Linighan, Joe Melling, Danny Wilkinson, Ryan McKenna, Jordan Tucker, Ben Fletcher, Adam Lawrence and Danny Gardner have all put pen to paper on contracts for the 2019/20 season.