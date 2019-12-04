Longridge Town ready for replay against Congleton as they look to make FA Vase progress

Longridge Town will have a second bite of the cherry at making progress in the FA Vase tonight when they host Congleton at the Mike Riding Ground.

The sides fought out a 2-2 draw in Cheshire on Saturday, extra-time not able to separate the teams.

So it’s back to Lancashire for a replay, at stake a place in the fourth round.

Tom Ince gave Longridge the lead on Saturday, only for a late goal to peg them back and send the tie into an extra 30 minutes.

Scott Harries put them in front a second time before Congleton levelled again.

Town boss Lee Ashcroft said: “We had hoped to get the job done first time around and we should have done.

“All credit to Congelton, they came back at us twice. It will be another tough game at our place.

“We’ve been getting some good crowds and hopefully we can get as many people as possible in for the replay.”

If Longridge get through they will have a home tie with the winners of the AFC Mansfield v Newark Flowserve.

Ashcroft hopes to have striker Paul Turner back in the frame for tonight’s clash which has an 8pm kick-off.

Turner was sidelined by a tight hamstring at the weekend.

The 22-year-old Preston lad has been scoring for fun this season and Ashcroft thinks Turner is capable of playing at a much higher level.

“This is his second season with us,” said Ashcroft.

“I’d seen him playing for Preston Wanderers. Last season he was in and out of the team but I told him before the start of this campaign that he would be my striker.

“There have been clubs down here watching him and I’ve no doubt he can go on to play higher up.

“Paul has that knack of being in the right place at the right time. He works hard, his attitude is brilliant.”