Longridge Town players’ professional performance against Newcastle University

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hailed a professional job after his side’s FA Vase victory against Newcastle University.

Town capped a run of six games in a fortnight with a 5-2 victory at the Mike Riding Ground, setting up a tie with AFC Blackpool in the next round.

Ashcroft’s players had been the favourites to progress but, as he acknowledged afterwards, they still had a job to do.

He said: “To get a home draw in the Vase was nice against a team from the division below.

“We were the better side and, at times, it was too easy but you’ve still got to beat these teams.”

Having played nine games in August, Town have the rare luxury of a free week before Saturday’s trip to Barnoldswick Town.

That will be the second time the two sides have met this season with Town winning the FA Cup meeting.

“We aren’t used to a week off!” Ashcroft joked.

“I’m sure Barnoldswick will be wanting to put one on us after beating them in the FA Cup.

“They have gone on a good run but everyone will beat everyone in this league so we have to be consistent, especially at home.”