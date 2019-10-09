Longridge Town players praised for their early season performances

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft praised his players for the way in which they have adapted to life in a new division.

Saturday’s 5-0 win against Litherland REMYCA lifted Town top of the Hallmark Security League Premier Division with seven wins from nine games so far.

Having scored 144 goals and taken 90 points in winning the First Division North last season, Ashcroft had warned the higher level would be more of a battle this time around.

Nevertheless, they have started in impressive fashion and have another opportunity to gain three points when Ashton Athletic visit the Mike Riding Ground on Wednesday (7.45pm).

“We beat Rylands (former leaders) last week but Ashton are consistently up there,” Ashcroft said.

“They are another team on a decent run and it will be one of the most difficult games we will have.

“When you think, though, that we’ve only had two league games at home (Rylands and Charnock Richard) and seven away, then to win five of those on the road is really good.

“I’ve always said our home form will take care of itself and it will be our away form that decides what kind of a season we’ll have.

“The lads have stepped up a level but they have got themselves in shape, they’re playing great football and are doing well.”

The Ashton game is the first of two home matches for Town this week with Crook Town the visitors for Saturday’s FA Vase first round tie.

With the international break meaning no matches in England’s top two divisions, as well as Saturday being this year’s ‘Non-League Day’, Ashcroft is optimistic the Longridge public will turn out in force.

“I really want us to do well in the Vase,” the manager said.

“It’d be great to get large numbers through the gate; it’s the international weekend, it’s Non-League Day as well, so I’d hope we might get a few more down to watch us.”