Longridge Town players can still be proud of their efforts

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes his players should still be proud of themselves despite their season eventually coming to nothing.

Last week saw the North West Counties Football League season cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which had led to a suspension of football.

Consequently, all results were expunged with no promotion or relegation as the footballing authorities attempt to find a way forward in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

All football leagues across the country had previously suspended their respective seasons last month, though the Premier League and EFL appear intent on a resolution to their competitions.

It meant an early end to a season where Town were sixth in their debut Premier Division campaign, having been only six points adrift of the promotion places and with games in hand.

They could have been further up the table but for postponements caused by wet weather and their run to the FA Vase fifth round.

While some may feel disappointment at a possible promotion charge being brought to an end, Ashcroft chooses to place the season in perspective given their rise up the footballing pyramid.

“I’ve said before that the job this season was to stay in the division and establish ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve done very, very well and have come such a long way in the last few years.

“The lads have stepped up and we’ve had a fantastic run in the Vase.

“We’ve done well in the league and upset a lot of teams, playing against some established sides, and the lads have had some pats on the back for their performances – and rightly so.”