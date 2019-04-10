Longridge Town players can be pleased with their campaign no matter what happens

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes his players should still be proud of their season even if they do not win the league title.

Town’s 1-1 draw at AFC Liverpool on Saturday means they are eight points clear of Avro at the top of the Hallmark Security League First Division North with four games of their season remaining.

However, Avro know that wins in all three of their games in hand will see them leapfrog Ashcroft’s players and take top spot.

“We can put pressure on them and that’s what we’ve tried to do all season,” Ashcroft said.

“It’s credit to both teams really that they have kept going like they have and, in another league, one of us would have gone clear by now.

“Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it’s certainly been one to remember.”

It means victories in their final four matches of the season would take Town to 95 points for the season – yet they could see themselves overhauled at the top.

Avro’s cup exploits mean they have seven games left to play, starting with tonight’s trip to Garstang.

Wins in all of those would take them to 96 points and justify Ashcroft’s pre-season prediction that they would be the side to beat.

A second-placed finish may be viewed a disappointment after being top but Ashcroft put it into perspective.

“If you get 90-odd points then, in any other league, you’d win it by a country mile,” he said.

“It’s our first season at this level and we have exceeded what we set out to do but I want us to finish the job off.

“I think we have been the leaders since the end of August, so that’s credit to the players who have kept turning up and performing.

“We’d have snapped people’s hands off to be in this position at the start of the season so we’ll just keep going and see what happens.”