Longridge Town manager reflects on back-to-back draws after strengthening his squad

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admitted he was pleased to have taken a point from Saturday’s trip to Winsford United.

Having drawn against third-bottom Burscough in midweek, Town again shared the spoils last weekend against a Winsford side sitting in lower mid-table.

Those results have dropped them to fifth in the North West Counties League Premier Division table, two points behind third-placed Ashton Athletic but with four games in hand.

On paper, two draws against sides in the bottom half of the table look disappointing for a side targeting promotion.

Though Ashcroft acknowledged the Burscough game was one they wanted to win, he believed Winsford’s pitch didn’t do his side any favours on the day.

He said: “You can’t play on that pitch, it’s as simple as that.

“We tried to change our tactics but I was happy with a draw in the end and I don’t think either side deserved to win.

“If we draw our away games and win our home games then we’ll be fair enough but we were disappointed we didn’t take three points at Burscough so it’s important we go to Runcorn Town on Wednesday and win.”

The game at Winsford at least gave Town the chance to see their new arrivals in action.

Joe Melling returned to the club from Garstang while Ric Seear moved to the Mike Riding Ground from Barnoldswick Town.

Seear’s signing boosts the attacking options available to Ashcroft as well as creates a potentially lethal attacking partnership with their 33-goal top scorer, Paul Turner.

“I’ve been after him for a while,” Ashcroft said of Seear’s signing.

“He’s an experienced player who scores goals and I’m made up with him coming on board.

“We’ve perhaps carried one striker all year in Paul Turner but Ric coming in puts a bit of pressure on him as well.

“I look at that pairing of those two and I’m looking forward to seeing a great partnership in action.”