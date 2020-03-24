Longridge Town manager hopes for answers to the coronavirus pandemic

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits the coronavirus pandemic has left football and society as a whole in limbo.

The suspension of football – and government advice over ‘social gatherings’ – as a result of the virus has left teams and players kicking their heels with no matches or training sessions.

Town have 12 games left of their North West Counties League Premier Division season but remain in the dark as to when – or if – they will play again.

The NWCFL opted to suspend matches without setting a provisional date for any return to action.

Ashcroft said: “It’s a nightmare and we don’t know how long it’s going to go on.

“I’ve never known a situation like it in terms of football or society but we can only do what we’re told in the guidelines.

“We can’t train, never mind play football, and the lads can’t go to the gym either to keep their work up.”

The NWCFL is due to conclude the season in four-and-a-half-weeks’ time but a meeting due to be held on Tuesday could determine the next step.

A statement issued at the end of last week said: “The FA is continuing to work closely with the Leagues in the National League System and is considering a number of options in relation to the conclusion of the 2019/20 season that fall in line with the advice being given by Government in respect of COVID-19.

“Under the Regulations of the National League System (4.2) League fixtures are due to be completed by 25th April 2020.

“As part of this process The FA will be inviting all Step 5/6 League Chairs to a WebEx meeting on Tuesday 24th March 2020.”