Longridge Town manager hopes for a return to action

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has everything crossed that their promotion campaign gets back up and running this week.

They are due to host Whitchurch Alport on Wednesday (7.45pm) in what would be their first game since their FA Vase fifth round exit to Hebburn Town on February 8.

Since then, they have seen scheduled games with Burscough and Bootle fall victim to the recent wet weather.

As well as leaving Town with two further games to rearrange, it also denied them a chance to arrest a tricky run of results.

One win in the last five league games, allied to their Vase exploits, means Town sit sixth in the North West Counties Premier Division, six points off the top three but with two games in hand.

“It’s frustrating because we are games behind the other teams,” Ashcroft said.

“Last Saturday’s game being called off gave us the chance to blast them around an athletics track and they all worked hard.

“The forecast for Wednesday is horrendous but we just hope the forecasters have got that one badly wrong.”

Should Wednesday’s game be called off, it means Town potentially face three weeks without a game.

They aren’t due to play again until a visit to Rylands on February 29 unless alternative arrangements can be struck in the meantime.

Ashcroft said: “It’s up to the league but we are trying to get the fixtures in or we could be playing four games a week at the back end of the season.

“That’d give us no chance whatsoever but having a fantastic run in the Vase is the reason we’re behind.

“Having said that, it was fantastic what we did and it gave us a taste of success – and we want some more of it.”