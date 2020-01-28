Longridge Town manager delighted with three points against Irlam

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft praised his players’ display after they picked up three points at the weekend.

Having lost against Ashton Athletic at the Mike Riding Ground in midweek, Town returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Irlam on Saturday.

The win keeps them just outside the North West Counties League Premier Division promotion places and with plenty of games in hand.

The first of those is on Tuesday with Town making the trip to Burscough.

Speaking after the Irlam victory, Ashcroft said: “Today was another game against a side in and around us.

“It was important we got the points against a team that beat us earlier in the season.

“Our leading scorer (Paul Turner) is out with a slight hamstring injury but it was a great team performance.”

All six goals came in the second half last weekend with Town scoring four times in a little more than 20 minutes.

Four goals and three points would have made it the ideal afternoon for Ashcroft but Town conceded two late goals.

“It’s always pleasing to score goals,” Ashcroft said.

“I really wanted a clean sheet but that didn’t happen.

“We’re 4-0 up and coasting and we gave them a lifeline but, fair play to Irlam, they kept going until the final whistle and put us under pressure.

“They were well drilled but, eventually, they tired and we managed to pop them off.”

Victory also came despite Town still having problems with their pitch.

Ashcroft said: “Mark (Shuttleworth, groundsman) has done brilliantly.

“We turn up and 95 per cent is sublime for the level we’re at but we have an area near the halfway line that’s like a bog.”