Longridge Town land FA Vase visit to Congleton after 10-goal thriller against Thornaby

Longridge Town have landed a visit to Congleton Town in the third round of the FA Vase.

Lee Ashcroft will take his side to Cheshire on November 30 to face a side they beat in the NWCL Premier Division in August.

Longridge Town striker Paul Turner scored a hat-trick in the FA Vase win over Thornaby

A thrilling 6-4 victory over Thornaby secured Town their place in the next round.

Paul Turner maintained his scoring spree by netting a hat-trick in a 21-minute spell.

Skipper Tom Ince and sub Brad Wicks were on target, with the visitors also scoring an own goal.

Town manager Ashcroft said: “First and foremost I was pleased to get through to the next round.

“We’ve drawn Congleton a side in our own league and I’m not sure if that is a good or a bad thing.

“However, I’m pleased not to have drawn another side from the Northern League like Thornaby were.

“The Northern League is a bit of a step into the unknown and very competitive.

“Thornaby were difficult opponents, we couldn’t pull away from them.

“We’d get a couple of goals in the lead and then they would pull one back, it was good to hear the whistle.

“Games like that are great for the fans to watch but not good for a manager’s health!

“Their keeper was superb in the first half, we cold have been five or six up.

“In the end it was a good day all around, Thornaby brought two coaches of fans with them who drank a lot of beer so we took a lot of money at the bar.

“To reach the third round of the FA Vase in what is only our second go at it, is a good achievement.”

Longridge were in action on Wednesday night against leaders 1874 Northwich.

On Saturday (3pm), they play host to Vauxhall Motors in the Macron Challenge Cup.