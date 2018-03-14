Longridge Town hope for a profitable Bank meeting

Longridge Town return to action on Wednesday night with boss Lee Ashcroft hoping his players can make it back-to-back wins in a week.

They host Hesketh Bank (7.30pm), hoping to follow up last Wednesday’s 4-1 victory against Coppull United.

Town were due to play Blackpool Wren Rovers instead, only for that game to be moved to this Saturday.

A win would take Ashcroft’s players above Fulwood Amateurs and into third place in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table.

Defending their title might be a step too far given they are 23 points behind the leaders, Wrens, with seven games in hand.

However, second place is still a possibility with Garstang potentially only six points clear of Town and a third of the season remaining.

If Town are to haul themselves into the top two or three, then a repeat of the character shown against Coppull would be a step in the right direction.

Town had bounced back after conceding an early goal to claim three points.

Danny Wilkinson hauled them levels by half-time, after which one of Ashcroft’s substitutes took centre stage.

Kieran Young came off the bench to score a 22-minute hat-trick and wrap up a much needed three points for Town.

“First things first we had to match them physically,” Ashcroft admitted. “Coppull are a good side and never, ever make it easy for us.

“In the first half we didn’t quite keep the ball enough for my liking, but you have to earn the right to play and we were much better in the second half.

“Danny Wilkinson was excellent again feeding (Alex) Murphy wide, and the two lads that came on (Young and Mitch Newsham) worked their socks off.

“Young Charlie (Egan) did well but Kieran’s pace and nose for a goal was the difference in the end.

“He’s trained with us this week and I had no qualms about putting him on. I hope he enjoyed the game and he deserves all the headlines.

“We had a good mix of old heads and youngsters out there, and it was a great result for us in the end.”