Longridge Town handed a home FA Vase tie against Crook Town AFC

Longridge Town have been handed a home tie in the first round proper of this season’s FA Vase.

Lee Ashcroft’s players welcome County Durham-based Crook Town AFC to the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday, October 12 following the draw on Monday.

Town booked their place at that stage after beating AFC Blackpool last weekend.

Having trailed at half-time, three second-half goals were enough to seal Town’s progression.

However, as Ashcroft admitted afterwards, it needed a good old-fashioned dressing down at half-time to get his message across.

“I can’t tell you what I said but it certainly worked,” the Town boss said.

“I don’t want to be like that but sometimes it works and it worked today.

“Blackpool came out of the traps and took their chance, though it was terrible defending on our part.

“We missed several chances first half; I do quite a lot of finishing with them and to miss some of the chances they did was frustrating.

“Second half, they showed their character but I think Blackpool tired.

“We keep the ball but teams press us and they are going to tire.”

Town are back in league action on Saturday when they make the trip to Skelmersdale United.

They have a free midweek in preparation, unlike their opponents who were at Irlam as the News went to press on Tuesday evening.

Skelmersdale sit mid-table at present but a win at Irlam would put them within one point of Ashcroft’s players.

“Skelmersdale will be difficult,” Ashcroft said.

“They have started slowly but have certainly been on a run recently.”