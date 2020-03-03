Longridge Town get set for a hectic end to the season

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft believes his players may have to do things the hard way if they are to be successful this season.

Town are due to return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to 1874 Northwich.

It would be their first game in three-and-a-half weeks since the FA Vase defeat to Hebburn Town on February 8.

Since then, the UK’s wettest February on record has seen all of Town’s six scheduled games postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

It leaves them with 14 games to play between now and the end of the season, scheduled for April 25.

Barely any ground has been lost in the race for promotion but Ashcroft is contemplating the inevitable fixture pile-up.

He said: “We’re five or six games behind other clubs and we have to finish on the date we’re told so we’ll have to get those games in.

“We’ve played really well up to this point and we just have to finish the job off by cramming in these games.

“Whatever happens, they’ll take a lot of praise for how they have played this season.”

Town haven’t been the only team to face wet weather as many teams in the North West Counties League Premier Division also have games to rearrange.

The difficulty has been in arranging training sessions to keep players on their toes.

“The weather’s been horrendous and it’s been hard to keep the players going,” Ashcroft said of their break.

“We’ve trained well but there’s nothing like playing games, especially because we’ve become something of an all-round sports club.

“We’ve done some boxing and it was running last Saturday but they have worked hard and it’s good for team bonding.”