Longridge Town display thrills Ashcroft

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes his squad is starting to show what they are capable of.

Town were 3-1 winners against Steeton on Saturday, their second consecutive away win.

It was achieved without Michael Morrison and Richie Allen, both of whom were suspended.

“I watched us in the warm-up prior and had a good feeling,” Ashcroft said.

“We looked sharp and focused on doing our work professionally.

“I thought our movement was superb, especially from young Paul Turner.

“Ryan (McKenna) is back to his best and getting fitter with every game, having missed a full pre-season.”

The only disappointment for Town was a red card for forward Tom Ince, who was given his marching orders during the second half after an exchange with the ref.

Ashcroft said: “It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom now.

“I’ve spoken to the ref and I’m none the wiser as to what’s gone on or been said.

“We need to address it as we keep putting ourselves in a position where we are giving officials a decision to make.”