Longridge Town can reap the benefits of their goal-den start

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes his players’ flying start to the season could prove crucial come the end of the campaign.

Town were at Carlisle City as the News went to press on Tuesday evening in a battle of the top two in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North.

Ashcroft’s players were set to make the trip north to meet a Carlisle side sitting in second, two points behind Town but with a game in hand.

They may have played fewer than half their scheduled matches so far but Town have hit the ground running this season.

Fifteen games into the league campaign and they have recorded 12 victories and two draws with Avro the only team to have beaten them.

Those 15 matches have also seen Town score the small matter of 66 goals and concede only 20, having hit St Helens Town for another five at the weekend.

They, along with City, are already well clear of the chasing pack and, in situations like this, it could come down to goal difference with the eventual champions gaining the sole promotion place.

Ashcroft said: “We’ve got a goal difference of +46 after 15 games, which is a great achievement and could well be a factor at the end of the season as this is such a tight division with just one promotion place.”

Having proved so strong at home, the Tuesday trip to Carlisle is the first of two consecutive away games for the league leaders.

This Saturday sees them make the trip to a Nelson side currently struggling at the wrong end of the table after only three wins and seven defeats in their first 13 matches of the season.

As it stands, that will be Town’s penultimate away game of the year as the Nelson match is followed by five consecutive home matches with Colne, AFC Darwen, Lower Breck, Daisy Hill and Avro visiting the Mike Riding Ground.