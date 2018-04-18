Longridge Town boss wants an end to their pitch battle

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft admits his patience has been tested by the club’s continual postponements.

Town, who meet Turton on Wednesday night before travelling to Vickerstown on Saturday, were hit by the weather again at the weekend.

They should have welcomed Blackpool Wren Rovers to the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday, only for that match to be called off.

It was quickly rearranged for Monday evening and, despite that day’s relatively benign weather, the pitch was waterlogged and the match called off again.

As a result, Town still have six games of the season remaining, starting with Wednesday’s home match against Turton – which has been moved to Fulwood Amateurs with a new kick-off time of 6.45pm.

Though Town officials have stressed that their summer pitch work will offer a pristine playing surface for next season, that is little comfort for the manager as he faces yet more fixture frustration.

“I just want the work done on the pitch so we have the best pitch in and around Preston,” he said.

“It’s imperative that we start work on what they want to do as soon as possible.

“I went up to the pitch on Saturday and had my dog with me – and he was struggling to run through it which tells you everything.

“At least we should be able to get the Turton game in now which is another one ticked off as we get to the end of the season – which has been a very difficult one given the weather.

“The Wrens game on Monday got called off because of heavy rain – yet I live three miles away and was sitting outside in the sunshine that day.

“If nothing else, at least this year will hopefully be a progressive one for the club – especially if we get the go-ahead to move into the North West Counties League.

“The guys are coming in and doing the work on the pitch and, hopefully, there won’t be any problems.

“It’s imperative that we get the games played and then, hopefully, we can look towards next season and developing the club further.”