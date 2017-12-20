Longridge Town boss takes the positives

Longridge Town head into their final game before Christmas this weekend with manager Lee Ashcroft taking the positives from last weekend’s defeat.

Town travel to Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday (2pm), looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 4-3 loss against Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Having trailed 3-0 in the second half against the side they pipped to last season’s West Lancashire League Premier Division title, Town looked to have salvaged a point when they got back to 3-3.

However, Wrens’ striker Carl Eastwood gave them victory in the last minute when he completed his hat-trick against a Town side missing the suspended George Melling and Jordan Tucker.

That saw Conor Linighan and Ben Ashcroft fill in at the centre of defence, while new arrival Chris Wraighte was one of Town’s goalscorers.

Ashcroft said: “I’m gutted for the lads as I thought our performance deserved something from the game, at least a point.

“I thought we played well to be honest with the side we had out. We’re still missing George and Jordan and I thought the lads that played at the back did well in the circumstances.

“We know Wrens’ strengths and, on the day, they were just a bit physically stronger than us.

“Ash Ball was outstanding for me again and Chris Wraighte will be a great addition for us.”

Town’s third defeat of the season leaves them halfway up the table but with as many as seven games in hand.

Ashcroft said: “We just can’t get any continuity going at the moment with the weather seeing games called off week after week, but I still expect us to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”