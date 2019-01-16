Longridge Town boss salutes the club’s hotshots

Lee Ashcroft was an understandably happy man after watching his Longridge Town side beat AFC Darwen 6-2 at the weekend.

The win not only kept them eight points clear at the top of the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North but also saw Town score their 100th goal of the season for good measure.

The milestone arrived in only their 25th league outing as Town warmed up for tonight’s top-of-the-table match with nearest challengers Avro at the Mike Riding Ground (7.45pm).

Ashcroft said: “To score 100 goals at any level is fantastic, and to do it so early is a credit to the players.

“The players take the credit for that because they can play football.

“They certainly can score goals, I think it’s only one game this season that we haven’t scored.

“To score 100 goals in 25 games, the players have a massive thank you from me and probably from the fans who pay their money to come and watch them play week in week out.”

Town hit Darwen for six at the weekend despite encountering some difficult conditions with driving rain and a strong wind.

“I’m a strong believer in the way we want to play,” Ashcroft said.

“I trust this group of players and we were brilliant in the first half.

“I never thought that they would play like that on a heavy pitch.

“To go in at half time 3-1 up was fantastic; I told them to settle down and take their time in the second half, then before you know it, it was 3-2 with our backs against the wall.

“They had a spell of 20 minutes where we couldn’t get in the game.

“Then we changed tactically, and within two or three minutes of doing that, we managed to score two goals and we broke away from them.

“It was a great win, it is a hard place to come; they beat us at home so we got our own back and I’m a happy manager again after that!”