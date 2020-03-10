Longridge Town boss reflects on battling victory

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admitted his players picked up a vital three points with victory last weekend.

Having only won one of their previous seven games, Town won 3-2 against second-bottom Litherland REMYCA at the Mike Riding Ground.

The win keeps them sixth in the North West Counties League Premier Division, six points behind third-placed Bootle but with two games in hand on them.

“It was important we got a win,” Ashcroft said after Saturday’s victory.

“We had to dig in and, luckily, we came up trumps with a win.

“Litherland are a different side to the one we played at the start of the season.

“We played them earlier in the season and beat them (5-0) but it could have been double figures.

“They have gained some experienced lads and will definitely stay up.

“They will get enough points, there’s some decent players in their side and they ran us all the way.”

Town were forced to claim victory the hard way against Litherland as, having fallen behind, they took the lead before being pegged back and then snatching a winner through second-half substitute Andrew Howarth.

It sets them up nicely for what could be a crucial game on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Ashton Athletic.

“Andrew Howarth is a fantastic talent and that’s the reaction I want from him,” Ashcroft said.

“He was disappointed he wasn’t starting but I’m made up for him.

“When he’s like that, he’s different class and won us the game.”