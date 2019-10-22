Longridge Town boss ready for their weekend return to action

Lee Ashcroft admitted to having mixed feelings after Longridge Town’s free Saturday.

Ashcroft’s players had the weekend off, giving them a fortnight between matches ahead of Saturday’s trip to Runcorn Town.

As the Longridge boss admitted, there would have been a benefit to playing but, at the same time, a week off also had its advantages.

“It gives Troy (Carsley), Conor (Linighan) and Fin (Sinclair-Smith) another week’s rest to recover from their injuries which is what they needed,” he said.

“On the other hand, we would have liked to have kept our momentum going but it is what is.

“We were given the weekend off so I managed to go and look at Northwich Victoria but the boys will be training on Wednesday ahead of a big game on Saturday.

“I haven’t seen Runcorn this season but I do know they have got some very good players.

“They haven’t started as well as they would have liked but we’ll have a tough game.”

If Town’s injured players were glad of a rest last weekend, the same could also be said for their pitch.

After Saturday’s trip to Runcorn, Ashcroft’s players face the prospect of five consecutive home games in the space of of two weeks.

Northwich visit on October 30, followed by the FA Vase tie with Thornaby (November 2), a league meeting with 1874 Northwich (November 6), the Macron Cup tie against Vauxhall Motors (November 9) and the rearranged meeting with Ashton Athletic (November 13).

“We’ve gone from not having a lot of home games at the start of the season to that run of matches,” Ashcroft said.

“Bring them on; it’s great for the club and let’s hope we can keep our run of form going.

“The FA Vase game is going to be a tough one; we’ve never had a cup run before, and if we get through this one against very good opposition, then we’re one step further along.”